MIAMI (AP) - A former Florida police officer has been sentenced to six years in prison for stealing from drivers he pulled over for traffic infractions.

The Miami Herald reports 24-year-old Jose Acosta was also made to pay restitution after pleading guilty burglary, false imprisonment, grand theft and petit theft.

The former Miami police officer was arrested in March 2017 following a sting operation involving the Miami Police Department and Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

He had most recently been patrolling the Wynwood area just north of downtown.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.