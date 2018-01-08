TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- A tax collector has pled guilty to several counts of falsifying public records after a Florida Highway Patrol internal investigation.

A circuit judge accepted Roberta Mary Cotton's plea after the investigation that started in 2016.

The investigation found that Cotton and another employee were stealing the $225 fee for registering new Florida tags along with forging more than 200 records.

The clerks used false computer entries to steal over $100,000 over four years. Both were arrested on grand theft charges in 2017.

Cotton paid $6,676.94 in restitution and has forfeited the rest of her retirement from the state. She could be charged with more restitution within 30 days and is set to testify in the case against the other tax clerk in September.

The judge has sentenced Cotton to four years in prison along with five years of probation. She faces one count of scheming to defraud the state and 41 counts of falsifying public records.

