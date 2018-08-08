FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) - The fourth suspect in the shooting death of emerging South Florida rap star XXXTentacion has turned himself in to authorities.

The Broward County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that 20-year-old Trayvon Newsome was taken into custody after surrendering at his lawyer's Fort Lauderdale office yesterday afternoon.

Newsome and three other men are accused of killing XXXTentacion in June. The 20-year-old rap star was fatally shot as he left a motorcycle dealership. Officials have said a struggle ensued when the rapper's sports car was blocked by another vehicle, two masked gunmen approached and shot XXXTentacion multiple times. The gunmen fled with a Louis Vuitton bag containing $50,000.

