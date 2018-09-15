CLEARWATER, Fla. — Hundreds of friends, family and strangers gathered at St. John's Missionary Baptist Church in Clearwater to remember the toddler who was allegedly killed by his mother in Largo.

Jordan Belliveau was found dead after an Amber Alert was sent out Sept. 2. His mom, Charisse Stinson, is charged with first-degree murder and child abuse.

The service lasted about an hour, but Jordan’s grandmother Jessica Belliveau said Jordan’s father left the service early because he was overcome with emotion.

Jordan’s maternal grandmother, Mary Washington, said the day was about celebrating Jordan's life.

“This is a celebration of life, even though it was short. It’s a celebration of life and just getting to know him. Being a happy little boy,” Washington said.

Washington said it was hard thinking about her daughter sitting in jail.

“I wouldn’t be human if I didn’t feel for her. I feel bad. Everyone is hurting. This is hurting not just me, but everyone who knew her - who knew Jordan. This is not a happy time for any of us. But we have to pray and ask God to give us strength, which I know he will,” Washington said.

Washington said she felt the need to attend the funeral despite what her daughter was accused of doing.

Leticia Castro says she lives nearby but didn't know the family very well. She said she was at the funeral because the whole story touched her.

"It’s too close to home. Very, very close. Where they found him (is) about five minutes from where I live," Castro said.

Castro said she had three kids at home and couldn't imagine what the family was going through.

