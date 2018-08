A procession was held Friday for a Clay County deputy who died after a traffic crash.

WJAX in Jacksonville reported Deputy Ben Zirbel died after a motorcycle crash while on duty.

His body was taken from Jacksonville to Middleburg, where his funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday,

