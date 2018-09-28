SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla.—A one-year-old girl died after being found in a hot car Seminole County gas station Friday afternoon, according to CBS affiliate WKMG.

The death came hours after a four-year-old boy died in a hot car in Orange County.

The Seminole County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident. Deputies said the preliminary indication is the girl was left "accidentally,” according to WKM.

