Former Democratic presidential nominee and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton will be campaigning in South Florida with Democratic Florida gubernatorial nominee Andrew Gillum next month, his campaign said Thursday.

Clinton will be in the state on Oct. 23, Gillum's campaign said. There were no immediate details about specific locations or times.

"I'm honored to have Secretary Clinton join me in Florida next month," said Gillum, who is Tallahassee's mayor. "Hillary knows just what's at stake in this election -- affordable healthcare, a brighter future for our children -- and that the choice in this election could not be clearer."

Gillum campaigned with Clinton's main 2016 Democratic rival Sen. Bernie Sanders before he won the gubernatorial nomination. He spoke at the 2016 Democratic National Convention that nominated Clinton for president.

