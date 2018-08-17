A search is underway for an inmate who left a facility in Miami-Dade County.

Eric Mack, 35, left the Opa Locka Community Release Center without authorization, according to the Florida Department of Corrections.

The center handles inmates granted community work release.

"Inmates granted community work release have minimal time left on their sentence, are minimum or community custody inmates, and have a history of good behavior while incarcerated," according to FDOC spokesperson Patrick Manderfield.

When staff noticed Mack was gone, they immediately called Miami-Dade police.

According to online records, Mack was serving time for burglary.

He is described as a black man with black hair and brown eyes. He stands 5-foot-11 and weighs 189 pounds. If you see him, please call 911.

