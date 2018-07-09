If you’re in the market for a new job, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission could have just the opportunity for you — if you’re into trapping alligators.

FWC’s Statewide Nuisance Alligator Program is taking applications for contracted nuisance alligator trappers for the northern part of Pasco County and Hernando County.

Does this sound like the job for you? Applicants have to pass a criminal history check, have no fish or wildlife law violations and a valid, working email address.

It’s a plus if you are able to supply the necessary equipment to take alligators, like a truck, a boat, snares, hooks and anything else needed to snag one and go.

It’s also a bonus if applicants have enough time to effectively respond to permits to remove nuisance alligators.

According to the FWC website, nuisance alligator trappers are typically paid from selling and marketing their alligator products from the nuisance animals they kill. Trappers could also get a small expense reimbursement from the FWC for each gator wrangled.

The FWC told applicants that there typically wasn’t enough work to make nuisance-alligator trapping a full-time job and might not bring in enough income to support an individual or entire family. The FWC advised that most nuisance trappers have other sources of income.

Applicants for the Pasco-Hernando County position need to apply by Friday, Sept. 21.

