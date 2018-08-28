JACKSONVILLE, Fla.— Four days after a deadly shooting at a high school game in Jacksonville, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced an arrest had been made.

One male victim was killed and two other people were injured in a triple shooting following a high school football game outside the main ticket area at Raines High School in the northwest part of Jacksonville.

The Raines Vikings had been playing the Lee Generals. The matchup between the two rival schools has seen problems before. In fact, as a precaution, more than 50 officers and security staff were present at Friday's game. Fans were scanned with metal detecting wands at the gate, but the shooting happened outside the secure area after three-fourths of the fans had already left the game.

