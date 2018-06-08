A portion of Parkland school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz's statement to police has been made public.

In late July, a Broward County judge ordered parts of a transcript of what Cruz said to be released while excluding the "substance" of his alleged videotaped confession.

Click here to read the redacted transcript.

Cruz's public defender had asked the entire statement to be kept from the public, saying it could influence a jury's decision. But, Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer said the defense didn't present enough evidence to suggest releasing the non-confession portions of Cruz's statement would prevent a fair trial.

The public defender had 10 days to appeal the judge's order, but that deadline expired. So, the State Attorney's Office went ahead and released the less incriminating parts of Cruz's statement on Monday.

From the transcript

Cruz is asked if he wants water, to which he says, “I don’t deserve it.”

A detective left and when he came back, Cruz said “Kill me, Just f***ing kill me.”

Cruz admitted to taking drugs. He told detectives he took, “A lot no one knew about.” He admitted to taking Xanax and marijuana.

He also told them he tried to take his own life, saying he “tried killing myself with Ibuprofen two months ago” and also said he tried to kill himself with alcohol 2 years ago.

Cruz told investigators he was depressed about everything, including his mother passing away.

When asked if he remembers going to school, Cruz said, “It’s blank.”

If convicted of carrying out the Feb. 14 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Cruz could face the death penalty. The next hearing in the case is scheduled for Aug. 15.

Seventeen people were killed in the shooting.

Read the redacted version of what Cruz said during a videotaped interview below.

