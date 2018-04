BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. -- Thick smoke from a 600-acre brush fire in south Brevard County has closed Interstate 95 this morning, with motorists rerouted to U.S. 1 as an alternate route.

I-95 was closed to north and southbound traffic from Malabar Road to the Indian River County line, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. It reopened just after 8 a.m. Monday.

Alternate routes would be Babcock Street or U.S. 1 between Malabar Road (Exit 173) and County Road 512 (Exit 156) in Fellsmere/Sebastian.

As of 7 a.m. Sunday, the fire was 95 percent contained at 600 acres.

On the scene were 23 fire units, five forestry tractors and a STAR helicopter dropping water on the area Sunday evening.

Authorities called in air support to help tackle the fire with suppressants. The fire - which cast a large black plume of smoke against the blue sky earlier in the late afternoon - was burning through an area of the Micco Preserve thick with foliage and scrub brush.

The fire was first reported about 2:15 p.m. Sunday in the area where a new interchange was being constructed. Brevard County Fire Rescue crews were working with Palm Bay Fire and Florida Forest Service crews.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

â–ºMake it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved