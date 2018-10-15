WINTER HAVEN, Fla. -- Everything is awesome: Legoland is getting three new rides.

When The Lego Movie World opens in spring 2019, it’ll have three new rides themed after the 2014 animated film. One of the rides will even have a new character set to debut in the upcoming The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part.

“The Lego Movie World...is the only place in the world that you can experience the pure wonder and imagination inspired by The Lego Movie universe,” Rex Jackson, general manager of Legoland Florida Resort, said. “We’ve been hard at work, building brick-by-brick, to create state-of-the-art experiences that bring The Lego Movie to life.”

The three attractions coming to Legoland

The Lego Movie Masters of Flight: Catch a ride on Emmet’s Triple Decker Flying Couch in this flying theater attraction. The suspended ride with a full-dome virtual screen gives the sensation of flying alongside familiar faces from the movie. You’ll also meet Sweet Mayhem, a new character set to debut in the upcoming The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part. Legoland said it'll be the first major park in the country that embeds a 180-degree turn in a ride.

Photo: Legoland Florida Resort

Unikitty’s Disco Drop: Head through a rainbow portal with Unikitty, then ride to the top of Cloud Cuckoo Land before dropping, spinning and bouncing back to earth.

Photo: Legoland Florida Resort

Battle of Bricksburg: DUPLO aliens have invaded Bricksburg to play, but riders are challenged to stop the aliens from stealing Lego bricks by spraying water at targets.

The three new attractions are set in downtown Bricksburg, the home of Emmet’s Super Suite from The Lego Movie.

Fans will get to hang out with Emmet and his friends inside his apartment, in the Taco Tuesday Everyday Eatery and in The Awesome Shop.

The downtown area of The Lego Movie World will also include a playground themed like Benny’s spaceship.

The Legoland Hotel is also planning to have new The Lego Movie World rooms with adult areas themed after Emmet’s bedroom and kids areas modeled after Benny’s spaceship.

Legoland Florida is a brick-themed park built for kids ages 2-12. The resort consists of more than 50 rides, shows and attractions set across Legoland, Legoland Water Park, the Legoland Hotel and the Legoland Beach Retreat.

Visit Legoland's website for more information about tickets and attractions.

