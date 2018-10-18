TAMPA, Fla. – Dozens of military families displaced after Hurricane Michael severely damaged Tyndall Air Force Base near Panama City will receive help from MacDill AFB in Tampa.

At a special meeting Wednesday evening, military evacuees were updated on benefits they’d receive and were reassured they’d be taken care of in their time of need.

To help with their temporary transition, eligible single-person families from Tyndall will receive $750 grants and families will get $1,500.

Parents were also informed on schooling options for their children. A representative from Hillsborough County Schools said students K-8 could attend the school on the military base, and older students will be taken in at Robinson High School.

Parents who have additional questions about education options should contact Hillsborough County Schools.

