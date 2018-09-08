MARION COUNTY, Fla. -- A man has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping a 17-year-old girl with special needs Tuesday in Marion County.

According to a news release, James Wesley Dyess, 47, was arrested Wednesday by Levy County deputies after being accused of kidnapping the teen from a mobile home park in Ocala.

A witness claims to have seen Dyess kissing the girl's neck before driving off in his van with the girl still inside.

He is accused of taking the girl to a nearby retail parking lot where officials say he tried to molest her inside of his van. Witnesses say they drove around looking for Dyess and the girl, which is where they spotted them in the parking lot.

Witnesses told the girl to get out of the van, and after she did, Dyess ran away, according to investigators.

Levy County deputies found him in a nearby home, and he was arrested Wednesday evening. He is expected to be sent back to Marion County to face additional charges.

Deputies are also asking for the public's help to find any more information on possible other victims. Anyone with additional information is asked to call Detective Frank at (352) 368-3548.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed

© 2018 WTSP