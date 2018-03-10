A man abducted in Tampa has been found handcuffed at a Jacksonville lounge, investigators say.

Detectives say the ordeal began in the parking lot of the Four Points by Sheraton Suites Tampa Airport Westshore hotel on W. Cypress Street in Tampa.

A hotel guest told police he was awakened around 1 a.m. Tuesday by a commotion on the building's east side.

The witness told officers he heard a man screaming "No!" and "Stop!"

He looked out his second-story window and saw a man standing by a white van and "violently swinging his arm" into an open sliding door, according to Tampa police. The witness said the screaming seemed to be coming from inside the van. The man then got into the van, which drove off, according to the witness.

Tampa police found blood spatters where the van had been.

Around 1:30 p.m., the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office was called to a home on Lincrest Drive West, where they found a handcuffed man in his 30s calling for help. He had non-life-threatening injuries to his face and body. The man told investigators he was held hostage at the Ice Lounge on Soutel Drive in Jacksonville.

A search warrant at the Ice Lounge found nobody inside.

No suspects have been publicly named.

The investigation is ongoing.

