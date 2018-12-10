A homeless man molested a 6-year-old girl at a hurricane shelter, Okaloosa County sheriff's deputies say.

John Stapleton, 60, is charged with lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim under 12.

A witness told deputies she saw a recording of Stapleton touching the victim under her clothes. Investigators looked at the video.

Deputies say he admitted to touching the girl, but he said it was not in a lewd matter.

The incident happened at a middle school that was being used as a shelter during Hurricane Michael.

