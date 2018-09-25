DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. -- Thrown from a bridge and surviving a 30-foot fall into the river below, a man opted not to press charges against the suspect.

But police arrested 21-year-old Derrick Goodin anyway, charging him with aggravated battery that could cause bodily harm as "the act of throwing someone over a bridge of this size and in an area that has water and concrete underneath ... is extremely [dangerous]," according to the arrest report.

A woman and the man were walking Sunday afternoon across the Main Street Bridge in Daytona Beach, rolling a bike with a flat tire. It wasn't long thereafter when Goodin approached the two and began arguing with the woman, police say.

During the fight, Goodin threw her bike over the bridge railing, beat the man and threw him off the bridge, too, police said.

An on-duty Daytona Beach police officer caught the fight and the hectic scene while driving over the bridge. The officer got out of his vehicle and ordered Goodin to the ground at gunpoint, not knowing if the other man in the water was injured or dead.

The victim was able to swim and be picked up by someone in a rowboat.

Goodin is charged with aggravated battery that could cause bodily harm, battery and disorderly conduct.

