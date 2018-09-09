TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—The search for the missing Florida State University student ended after three days when deputies said he was found alive.

Justin Dean Shields, 19, was last seen Wednesday by friends on the university's campus.

His car was found Friday on Old Magnolia Road outside Tallahassee, according to law enforcement.

Investigators say someone who looked like Shields was seen walking near the vehicle around 7 a.m. Friday.

Deputies asked people who were not part of the search effort to try and avoid the area along Old Magnolia Road between Rococo Road and T S Green Road.

