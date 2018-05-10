MARGATE, Fla. -- Police are looking for a missing 14-year-old girl and ask for the public's help.

A Florida missing child alert has been issued for Angela Walker out of Broward County, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. She last was seen in the area of 3100 Merrick Terrace.

Walker is 5-feet tall and weighs 100 pounds, authorities say, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who might have any information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Margate Police Department at 945-972-7111 or 911.

