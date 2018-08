KISSIMMEE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a missing child alert for a 14-year-old girl.

Tiara Blankenship was last seen on Dunmore Lane near Berkshire Court.

She has brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information on Blankenship's whereabouts is asked to call (407)348-2222 or 911.

