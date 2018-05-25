A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 9-year-old Jacksonville girl.

Camille Corbett was last seen in the 8600 block of 8th Avenue in Jacksonville.

She is 4 feet 8 inches tall, 90 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a white shirt with pajama pants.

If you have any information, please contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at (904) 630-0500 or 911.

