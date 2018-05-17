A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 17-year-old Miami girl who has not been seen since May 7.

Daina Bellegarde is 5-foot-5, 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with khaki pants.

If you have any information, please call the Miami-Dade Police Department at (305) 471-8477 or 911.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP