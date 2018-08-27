JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Tim Anselimo, known as "oLARRY" and "Larry Legend" in the professional gaming world, told his mom he's worried he'll never be able to play again after being injured a mass shooting on Sunday.

During a Monday afternoon conference from UF Health in Jacksonville, Sujeil Lopez told reporters her son, 26, was shot three times during a gaming competition.

Previous: 2 people, shooter dead in mass shooting at the Jacksonville Landing

Three people were killed -- including the suspected shooter -- and several others were wounded Sunday during the Madden NFL 19 video game tournament.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says the shooter—David Katz—killed two people, then himself.

Previous: Jacksonville mass shooting suspect ID'd: 24-year-old David Katz of Baltimore

Lopez tweeted pictures of her son with Gov. Rick Scott and his friends. She says her son was shot in the hip, chest, and hand.

"This is his dream, he loves playing games," Lopez said. "He's hurt, he's destroyed with what has happened to him."

Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Brightside Blend Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

RELATED: 'Worst day of my life': Teen gamer from DC grazed by bullet in Jacksonville Madden tournament mass shooting

Doctors from UF Health also spoke during the press conference. Dr. David Caro with the Dept. of Emergency Medicine said his team got five patients from the shooting within minutes of one another.

Dr. Marie Crandall with the Dept. of Acute Care Surgery said they got in six shooting patients. At least three had multiple gunshot wounds but only one had a serious injury.

Police are still trying to figure out why Katz—who was participating in the competition—started shooting at his fellow gamers. The sheriff's office hasn't released the names of the victims or survivors.

Though her son's future as a professional gamer is in jeopardy, Lopez said she's thankful her son is alive.

She said Anselimo told her he and a friend at the competition thought the gunshots were balloons popping or music. She said he told her that people were running to the bathroom to hide and that he and his friend were running for the back door when he was shot.

Lopez said her son told her that the staff at the nearby Hooters let him in for protection after he was shot.

"He just said before surgery that he couldn't believe this happened to him," she said. "His spirits right now are very low, he's devastated."

Related: Jacksonville shooting: What is Twitch and what are gaming tournaments?

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP