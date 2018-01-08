Red tide is still smothering the Southwest Florida coast, with weather forecasters extending a beach alert through Thursday.

Strong onshore winds for the past week or more have pushed the algae bloom toward the beaches, bringing with it untold numbers of dead wildlife and airborne toxins.

Sanibel experienced a mass fish kill event over the weekend, with carcasses piling up on the causeway and in the back bays.

Nearly 4,000 dead fish were counted Sunday on Sanibel area beaches and parks, according to estimates from the city of Sanibel. The most, 1,500 fish, turned up at Algiers Beach Park, also called Gulfside City Park, on the southern Gulf side of Sanibel, followed by the lighthouse area and Tarpon Bay Beach Park.

"The water was cloudy and brown and there were fish jumping out of the water trying to get out," said Rick Bartleson, a water quality expert for the Sanibel-Captiva Conservation Foundation. "There was 10 million cells per liter (at the causeway), but later I paddled out and I got 20 million cells per liter."

Video: Sea turtle brought back to the Gulf after being affected by red tide

Fish kills and respiratory issues in humans can start when red tide counts reach 10,000 cells per liter, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

A conservation commission report issued Friday shows counts of 1 million cells per liter along most of the Southwest Florida coast.

The measurements Bartleson took were literally off the charts because the FWC stops counting at 1 million cells per liter.

"The water samples smelled bad, too," Bartleson said. "It smelled like dead fish (back at the laboratory). It usually doesn’t have a smell."

Bartleson said he hopes the wind blows the toxic air offshore but that he doesn't expect a shift in weather to impact the larger bloom.

"Basically we won’t be seeing as much in the way of fish and turtles washing up," Bartleson said. "But I’m not sure if that’s going to have any effect on (the bloom)."

The hazard zone stretches from Sarasota County to the Estero Bay area.

Small fish consume the tiny red tide cells, and then the toxins work their way through the food chain.

Collier County's dead sea turtle count is now up to 79 for this calendar year.

Experts there say the animals will keep dying, that an offshore wind will simply keep them out of the eyesight of beachgoers.

"We might not see as many (dead sea turtles) on the beach but they will still be out there," said Maura Kraus, a sea turtle expert for Collier County. "The waves just aren’t going to be bringing it in because of the (offshore) wind."

Weather conditions changed back to a more summertime pattern in the past couple of days, with winds expected to come out of the southeast instead of the west.

"(The red tide bloom) has already persisted past its typical time period, so it's hard to say if (the weather shift) will stop what we have going on with that right now," said Tony Hurt, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Ruskin. "So we've extended our beach hazard through most of the week."

Red tide season typically lasts from October to around February, but this red tide has lingered along the coast for 10 months.

Staff writer Janine Zeitlin contributed to this report.

