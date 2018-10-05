ORLANDO, Fla. -- There is no sign of an alligator attack to a body found in an Orlando-area pond one day after a suspected animal attack.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office says they are working to identify the body of a woman who was seen floating in the retention pond around 6:30 a.m. Thursday.

There is no obvious sign of trauma nor alligator bite to the body, spokesman Jeff Williamson said. It's possible the woman might have been homeless, he said, adding there are no missing persons reports in the area.

PIO: There appears to be no damage to the body of dark-skinned female found floating in retention pond. No ID yet. No signs of any marks from alligators or other wildlife. — OCSO FL News (@OrangeCoSheriff) May 10, 2018

A rescue began around noon Wednesday when a man told deputies he saw what appeared to be a teenager struggling to stay above the water. WKMG-TV reports he heard the teen yell, "It bit me" as he ran to call 911.

"(I) had eyes on him the whole time and relayed his position to dispatch, and he went underwater and didn't come up," Eric Wolfe told WKMG.

Body found: OCSO confirms body is found in retention pond. Recovery efforts are underway. #news6 pic.twitter.com/uBMK3Z3sP4 — Sachelle Saunders (@SachelleOnAir) May 10, 2018

Crews earlier suspected an alligator pulled the teen under water.

