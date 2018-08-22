OCALA, Fla. -- One student were taken into custody Wednesday after a gun was found at a high school in Marion County.

It happened at West Port High School in Ocala.

Police say a student alerted the school resource officer that a tenth grader had a gun and the officer immediately removed the student from the classroom. The gun was taken from the student's backpack along with a loaded magazine, but the gun was not loaded.

The student has been arrested and charged with possession of a firearm on school grounds and possession of a firearm by a person under 21.

Ocala police told CBS affiliate WKMG that a second firearm was believed to be inside of another student's vehicle on campus, but no guns or weapons were found.

Police were at the school for the incident and authorities say students are safe.

Classes have resumed.

