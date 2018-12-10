ORANGE COUNTY, Fla.—A school bus with students onboard plunged into an Orange County swimming pool Friday morning, according to WKMG.

Orange County Fire Rescue told WKMG the bus was carrying nine students.

The bus went through a fence before landing in a backyard pool, WKMG reported.

The bus driver and nine children were not injured, rescue crews said.

#trafficalert #crash schoolbus vs Jeep-Willowwood St/Rushmore Ct. 9 children & bus driver NOT INJURED, Female Jeep driver was injured, though not seriously. Nose of the school bus ended up in a swimming pool. Fuel leak in pool, Squad en route for HazMat. #BREAKING pic.twitter.com/0fdaufouil — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) October 12, 2018

