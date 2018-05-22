TAMPA, Fla. -- Two years after the attack at Pulse Nightclub, Orlando will receive $1.5 million in federal money to help prevent terrorism. Many officials felt like they were being overlooked for the Urban Area Security Imitative grant or USAI.

That prompted us to look at the Tampa Bay area where there’s plenty of major sporting events, beaches, festivals and so many other activities.

“We qualified for the funds since 2003,” said Steve Hegarty with Tampa police.

“I would think that Orlando would certainly be considered to be a major urban area. I think there are 32 around the nation so you can see it's competitive to get some of these funds.”

Hegarty says the government gives TPD the money and it, along with a panel, disperse the money to agencies in different counties around the bay area.

TPD uses the money for things like a bomb robot.

“Somebody left something in front of a school up on Hillsborough Avenue and we were all out there wondering what it was and they just sent this little machine out there to check it out. They were able to, without getting close to it, determine it was nothing dangerous,” he said.

The funds also help with communication.

“If you recall during 9/11, one of the criticisms that people had is some of the agencies were not talking to each other as best they could.”

Dave Couvertier used is a former FBI agent. He says it's important major Florida areas get the money.

“They need the best gear possible,” he said.

“Especially a place like Orlando and the Tampa Bay area, big points for tourists from around the world to come.”

Preparing for an attack, hoping one never happens.

The Bay Area receives $3 million in anti-terrorism grant money.

Now Orlando has been approved for $1.5 million.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP