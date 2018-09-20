MELBOURNE, Fla. -- Melbourne police tweeted early Thursday the terminals at Orlando Melbourne International Airport have reopened and returned to normal operations.

WKMG reports a student pilot made unauthorized access to a commercial jet at the airport, prompting closures Thursday morning. "Police activity" closed the airport from about 5:45 a.m. to 7 a.m.

The airport is located on Florida's east coast, about an hour's drive away from Orlando International Airport.

The incident took place in a maintenance area of the airport at 1 Air Terminal Parkway in Melbourne.

The student was apprehended, but his intentions are not known, according to airport spokeswoman Lori Booker.

Authorities are conducting a security sweep of the entire airport, according to Booker.

No other details have been released.

This is a developing story. Refresh the page for the latest updates.

Note: WKMG and Florida Today contributed to this story.

