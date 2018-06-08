A portion of Parkland school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz's statement to police has been made public.

In late July, a Broward County judge ordered parts of a transcript of what Cruz said to be released while excluding the "substance" of his alleged videotaped confession.

Click here to read the redacted transcript.

Cruz's public defender had asked the entire statement to be kept from the public, saying it could influence a jury's decision. But, Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer said the defense didn't present enough evidence to suggest releasing the non-confession portions of Cruz's statement would prevent a fair trial.

The public defender had 10 days to appeal the judge's order, but that deadline expired. So, the State Attorney went ahead and released the less incriminating parts of Cruz's statement on Monday.

If convicted of carrying out the Feb. 14 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Cruz could face the death penalty. The next hearing in the case is scheduled for Aug. 15.

Seventeen people were killed in the shooting.

Read the redacted version of what Cruz said during a videotaped interview below.

