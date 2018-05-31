The Marion County deputies have released video of a 19-year-old man firing a shotgun through a door at a high school, injuring one person.

Deputies say Sky Bouche went to Forest High School in Ocala on April 20, carrying a sawed-off shotgun in a guitar case. He went into a bathroom and put on a tactical vest and gloves. He then fired the gun through a classroom door, injuring a 17-year-old student in the foot. The injuries were non-life-threatening.

At 8:39 a.m., sheriff's school resource officer Deputy Jim Long heard the shot. Three minutes later, he took Bouche into custody without incident, the sheriff's office said.

After being read his rights, Bouche told deputies he had planned a shooting on Friday the 13th but changed his mind. He also said he researched mass shootings and chose a school because it would bring more media attention, deputies said.

Deputies also said he told them he felt ignored and made statements that he could possibly commit another shooting in the future.

He is charged with terrorism, aggravated assault with a firearm, culpable negligence, carrying a concealed firearm, possession of a firearm on school property, possession of a short-barreled shotgun, interference with a school function and armed trespassing on school property.

He is being held at Marion County Jail without bail.

Sky Bouche affidavit by 10News WTSP on Scribd

