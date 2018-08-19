Traffic on Alligator Alley in south Florida was partially blocked for about two hours Saturday afternoon after a plane made an emergency landing.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a Cessna piloted by 25-year-old Pedro Krisciunas Kazimier of Doral lost power because of a mechanical failure. The pilot set the plane down on the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 near mile marker 31 in the area of State Road 93.

Neither the pilot nor his passenger was hurt.

The FAA arrived to investigate the cause of the power failure.

