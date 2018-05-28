HOLLY HILL, Fla. -- An employee was suddenly faced with an armed and masked attacker after getting off work Saturday evening.

Surveillance video shows the suspect walking around the back of the store with what appears to be a piece of wood.

Reports show that the suspect, wearing a clown mask, attacked the employee with the wooden post until it broke and attempted to stab him with scissors after the worker closed down the store.

The employee was able to reach for his concealed firearm to shoot the attacker. The suspect was taken to the hospital for his injuries, where he later died.

The Holly Hills Police Chief believes that the shooting was justified and will continue to investigate.

