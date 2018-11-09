Florida Highway Patrol says a woman and two children were hit by a car while walking along a road in Hardee County.

Troopers say the woman was 8 months pregnant and lost the baby.

Troopers say it happened around 6:45 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Old Bradenton Road and Falcon Lane.

Investigators say Jose Montes-Loredo, 57, of Wauchula drove off the side of the road and hit the 26-year-old Wauchula mother and her 6- and 8-year-old children.

The mother and her 6-year-old son are in critical condition at Tampa General Hospital.

He is charged with careless driving resulting in death and driving without a license involving death.

