FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Prosecutors have decided not to seek the death penalty against a man accused in a deadly shooting rampage inside Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

In a court proceeding Tuesday, lawyers for Esteban Santiago said he will plead guilty and accept life without parole in exchange for the death penalty being taken off the table.

Before signing off on the deal, the judge ordered that Santiago be tested to make he is competent to take a life in prison plea deal.

Santiago pleaded not guilty to a 22-count indictment in the January 6, 2017 shooting in a baggage area of the airport. Authorities say he retrieved a 9mm handgun he had taken on a flight in checked luggage, loaded it in a bathroom and came out firing randomly in the crowded terminal.

He killed five people and injured six others.

After the shooting, the FBI says Santiago told agents he acted under government mind control, then claimed inspiration by Islamic State extremists. No terrorist links were found.

The FBI says numerous airport security cameras captured the shooting on video and there are dozens of witnesses who can identify Santiago as the shooter.

Santiago, a National Guard Iraq war veteran, was briefly hospitalized in Alaska about two months before the airport shooting after complaining of mental problems but was released with no restrictions on possessing a gun.

