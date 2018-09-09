TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—The search for the missing Florida State University student continued into day three Sunday.

Justin Dean Shields, 19, was last seen Wednesday by friends on the university's campus.

His car was found Friday on Old Magnolia Road outside Tallahassee, according to law enforcement.

Investigators say someone who looked like Shields was seen walking near the vehicle around 7 a.m. Friday.

Deputies asked people who were not part of the search effort to try and avoid the area along Old Magnolia Road between Rococo Road and T S Green Road.

Shields is described as 6 feet tall, 180 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. Anyone with information, in this case is asked to call 850-606-5800.

Florida State University released the following statement regarding the case:

"Florida State University administrators and police are working directly with the Leon County Sheriff’s Office to locate a missing person last seen on FSU’s campus. Be assured the safety and wellbeing of every member of our Florida State family is our top priority."

