ORLANDO, Fla. -- Celebrating International Beer Day on Friday, SeaWorld Orlando announced a new festival celebrating bubbly brews.

The inaugural Craft Beer Festival is set to run weekends Nov. 3-11 at the Orlando theme park.

Coming on the heels of Busch Gardens Tampa’s new Bier Fest starting this month, SeaWorld’s festival will have more than 100 brews from breweries around Florida, plus some domestic and international selections.

Previous: SeaWorld finishes construction on Infinity Falls ride, opening set for late summer

The Craft Beer Festival will also have a slate of food items to pair with the beer lineup.

Those who can’t wait for the festival can quench their beer thirst with free beer through Sept. 2 at SeaWorld’s Mamma’s Pretzel Kitchen Patio.

Related: Busch Gardens, SeaWorld ban plastic straws in all parks

The park also has Happy Hour at SeaWorld through Sept. 2. Starting daily at 4 p.m., the happy hour features buy one, get one free offers on all drinks and select food items at the Flamecraft Bar and Sharks Underwater Grill Bar. Both locations have domestic and craft beers, mixed drinks and appetizers.

Find more information about SeaWorld’s beer offerings and tickets at the park’s website.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP