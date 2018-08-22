Surveillance video showing police response to the Marjory Stoneman Douglas school during the Feb. 14 mass shooting that left 17 people dead was released Wednesday.

The video released by the Broward County Sheriff's Office shows armed officers responding to the Parkland school shooting.

The Broward County Sheriff's Office and the school board has come under criticism for its response to the shooting.

The school resource officer, Scot Peterson, resigned after video showed he hid when the shots began instead of going into the building.

Deputies did not enter the building until five minutes after the shots began.

Nikolas Cruz, 19, has been charged in the shootings.

