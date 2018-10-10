JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Until hurricane do we not part.

While that might be the normal marriage vow for most couples, it could work for this newlywed couple from Tallahassee.

Lori and Jim Beary were set to be wed in the Tallahassee courthouse Wednesday afternoon. With the impending threat of Hurricane Michael, the courthouse was closed.

The couple didn't allow the major hurricane to rip its way into their marriage, however.

The wedding was moved to the Jacksonville Airport and the couple was married in a terminal. Then they were off to their honeymoon!

Congratulations to the beautiful newlyweds and best wishes!

