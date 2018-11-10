TAMPA BAY -- After dealing with a week of storm surge and adverse weather associated with Hurricane Michael, Tampa Bay residents can breathe a sigh of relief.

Drier air will continue to move into Tampa Bay out of the northwest on Friday, promoting ample sunshine and slightly cooler temperatures. High temperatures Friday will be in the mid-upper 80s.

MORE: 10Weather Forecast: Conditions begin to improve

There will be one more surprise in store, however. Are you ready for it?

After 154 days, Tampa Bay will actually feel "cool" and drop into the 60s!

The humidity will continue to drop as drier air moves in over the weekend. High temperatures on Saturday and Sunday will be in the mid-upper 80s with only a 20 percent chance of an isolated shower late Sunday afternoon.

The real question is, are you prepared for the Florida "cold"?

