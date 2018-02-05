A Sarasota man is $1 million richer after playing the Florida Lottery.

For the second time in four years.

Lubormir Richvalsky, 60, of Sarasota won $1 million from a $10,000,000 World Class Cash scratch-off ticket he bought at a Publix. He took the lump sum payment of $748,000.

Richvalsky has been through this before. In January 2014, he won a $1 million prize from a 100X The Cash scratch-off ticket he bought at a convenience store.

He took the lump sum that time as well.

