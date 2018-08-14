ORLANDO, Fla. -- The two sets of identical twins got engaged on the same day and even got married within days of each other.

And last weekend, they shared a joint honeymoon at Disney World.

Twice as nice! Check out these two sets of identical twins as they celebrated their honeymoon at @WaltDisneyWorld! https://t.co/Fv7a80UuMM https://t.co/MDWlSfjFaD pic.twitter.com/1G1ZoSDPqx — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) August 13, 2018

On Aug. 3, Zack Lewan married Krissie Bevier. Then, the very next day, Zack's twin brother, Nick, married Krissie's twin sister, Kassie. The four even shared a reception on Aug. 4 and went on NBC's Today show to talk about their viral fame.

The four then took "twinning" to the next level by wearing matching "I'll Be Your Mickey"/"I'll Be Your Minnie" shirts and wedding-themed Mickey and Minnie ears at Disney World.

During their visit to the parks, they also got a special congratulations from classic couple Mickey and Minnie Mouse.

