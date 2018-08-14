ORLANDO, Fla. -- The two sets of identical twins got engaged on the same day and even got married within days of each other.
And last weekend, they shared a joint honeymoon at Disney World.
On Aug. 3, Zack Lewan married Krissie Bevier. Then, the very next day, Zack's twin brother, Nick, married Krissie's twin sister, Kassie. The four even shared a reception on Aug. 4 and went on NBC's Today show to talk about their viral fame.
The four then took "twinning" to the next level by wearing matching "I'll Be Your Mickey"/"I'll Be Your Minnie" shirts and wedding-themed Mickey and Minnie ears at Disney World.
During their visit to the parks, they also got a special congratulations from classic couple Mickey and Minnie Mouse.
