GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- A commencement marshal at the University of Florida who came under fire for manhandling and pushing graduates during last weekend's graduation ceremony has been placed on administrative leave, according to CBS 4.

The university plans to comment further once a review is performed and will not confirm the identity of the faculty member.

The president of the university has since sent out an apology.

