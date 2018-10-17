A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket set to its most powerful configuration rolled out to its Cape Canaveral Air Force Station pad Monday, setting the stage for a late-night blastoff with a spacecraft destined to join a military constellation.

The 197-foot-tall rocket equipped with five strap-on solid rocket motors rolled out to Launch Complex 41 just before noon and is expected to take flight during a two-hour window that opens at 12:15 a.m. Wednesday.

The payload: The Air Force's Advanced Extremely High Frequency 4 communications satellite, part of a $15 billion constellation designed to improve communications for military forces of the U.S., Canada, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom.

For more, read Florida Today's report.

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved