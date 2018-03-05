ORLANDO, Fla. - Universal Orlando is offering Florida residents a buy-one, get-one-free offer.

State residents need a UPC code from a 12-ounce can of Fanta Orange or Sprite to claim the deal.

The offer is valid until June 27, 2018.

Tickets can be used on non-consecutive days with no blackout dates. They are listed at $170, plus tax, on the resort's website.

Both Islands of Adventure and Universal Orlando theme parks are included in the offer. Guests are allowed to park hop on the days they visit.

