ORLANDO, Fla. -- Universal Orlando and Pottermore teased a “magical new adventure” coming to the park in 2019 in the form of a Harry Potter-themed roller coaster.

The coaster, now under construction at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Hogsmeade at Islands of Adventure, replaces the Dragon Challenge coaster that was there before the land was rebranded.

The promo campaign kicked off Monday with a teaser rendering of what the coaster will look like. The ride has a dark red track and appears to have multiple indoor areas and a drop track.

The track also appears to originate in a new building near Hogwarts and zips in and out of a thick forest -- possibly the iconic Forbidden Forest?

The teaser also features several blue pixies first seen in "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets."

Pottermore -- the official home for all things Harry Potter -- said more details about the ride will be revealed in 2019.

