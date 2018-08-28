JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A lawsuit on behalf of a victim injured during a mass shooting at the Jacksonville Landing is expected to be filed.

Law firm Morgan & Morgan announced it will file suit for a participant in the "Madden NFL 19" video game tournament. The unnamed person was shot twice and survived, according to a news release.

10News will carry the 11:30 a.m. press conference live on the 10News app, our Facebook page and WTSP.com.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said three people were killed during Sunday's tournament, including the gunman, and 11 people hurt.

