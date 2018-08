The Federal Aviation Administration says it is investigating after a video shows a drone nearly collided with a helicopter in the skies near Hollywood, Fla.

CBS News obtained the video after it was posted on YouTube. It has since been removed.

The video shows the helicopter was mere feet from the drone.

