Cellphone video released Wednesday shows accused Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School gunman Nikolas Cruz describing his plans for the assault on the school.

According to CBS, the first two videos appear to have been taken before the day of the shooting. In them, he lays out details of his plans for the attack.

In the third video, with the camera apparently pointed at pavement, he talks about his loneliness, anger and hatred, and announces, "Today is the day. ...The day of my massacre shall begin."

"I live a lone life. I live in seclusion and solitude. I hate everyone and everything. But the power of my AR you will all know who I am," he says.

He talks about being "told what to do" and being treated as an "idiot" and "dumbass."

"When in real life, you're all the dumbass," Cruz said. "You're all stupid, brainwashed by the political government programs. You will all see, you will all know who by name is."

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP